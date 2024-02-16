Update v5.5

Added 3 new options to the 'Realism' menu: Air pressure, Random weather, and Frequencies. By default all 3 options are off, but if you want the gameplay to be more challenging and realistic, switch them on if you like.

The Pressure option adds air pressure simulation (QNH/altimeter). By default it's set to off (like in earlier versions; the pressure is fixed at standard pressure), to keep things simple. But when enabled, you can set the actual air pressure (at sea level) in the Weather menu. The air pressure mainly affects the height of the flight levels and the lowest usable flight level. It does not affect altitudes. To distinguish between altitudes and flight levels, an A or F is added to the label of the airplanes, depending on the transition altitude (the 'highest altitude') at the airport you are controlling.

simulation (QNH/altimeter). By default it's set to off (like in earlier versions; the pressure is fixed at standard pressure), to keep things simple. But when enabled, you can set the actual air pressure (at sea level) in the Weather menu. The air pressure mainly affects the height of the flight levels and the lowest usable flight level. It does not affect altitudes. To distinguish between altitudes and flight levels, an A or F is added to the label of the airplanes, depending on the transition altitude (the 'highest altitude') at the airport you are controlling. The Random weather option automatically sets the weather (wind, pressure, and a small chance of clouds) when starting a new game. The weather can still be adjusted in the Weather menu at any time.

option automatically sets the weather (wind, pressure, and a small chance of clouds) when starting a new game. The weather can still be adjusted in the Weather menu at any time. The Frequency option can be enabled if you like more realistic handoff readbacks: the H/O button is replaced by a 'radio frequency' button. Players that use custom airports may already have seen (or heard) this feature before, but now it's a toggleable feature.