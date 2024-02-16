 Skip to content

VTube Studio update for 16 February 2024

VTube Studio 1.28.15

16 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds a few more VFX, adds back the removed ones (with a warning and they have to be explicitly enabled), increases max. collab participants to 6, adds background hotkeys to macOS and fixes the macOS Sonoma issue.

  • VNet: Increased max. collab participants to 6
  • New VFX: Line scan
  • New VFX: Fake low FPS
  • New VFX: Fake encoding errors
  • New VFX: Old film effect
  • Added back previously removed model glitch effects and added a few more. To use them, you have to manually enable them in the VFX settings found on the effects UI. This will also show a warning.
  • macOS: Hotkeys now also work when VTube Studio is in the background on macOS.

More info about the effects can be found here: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Visual-Effects

The following bugfixes and improvements were also implemented:

  • VTube Studio now works on macOS Sonoma again.
  • Fixed an API bug that made authentication fail sometimes.
  • Fixed bug that made on-screen hotkey 8 not work sometimes.

For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/AFwdVzZl

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio

