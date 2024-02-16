VTube Studio 1.28.15

Share · View all patches · Build 13477357 · Last edited 17 February 2024 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This update adds a few more VFX, adds back the removed ones (with a warning and they have to be explicitly enabled), increases max. collab participants to 6, adds background hotkeys to macOS and fixes the macOS Sonoma issue.

Increased max. collab participants to 6

New VFX: Line scan

New VFX: Fake low FPS

New VFX: Fake encoding errors

New VFX: Old film effect

Added back previously removed model glitch effects and added a few more. To use them, you have to manually enable them in the VFX settings found on the effects UI. This will also show a warning.

macOS: Hotkeys now also work when VTube Studio is in the background on macOS.

More info about the effects can be found here: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Visual-Effects

The following bugfixes and improvements were also implemented:

VTube Studio now works on macOS Sonoma again.

again. Fixed an API bug that made authentication fail sometimes.

Fixed bug that made on-screen hotkey 8 not work sometimes.

For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/AFwdVzZl

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio