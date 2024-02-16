 Skip to content

A Dragon's Tale: Fading Light update for 16 February 2024

A Dragon's Tale: Fading Light v1.12 - Day 1 Patch

A Dragon's Tale: Fading Light v1.12 - Day 1 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.12 - Day 1 Patch is now here for "A Dragon's Tale: Fading Light". Fixed a visual bug for enemies in level 2-2, some difficulty patches and adjusted the playbackspeed of some animations.

