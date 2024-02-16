 Skip to content

Genesis of a Small God update for 16 February 2024

Release note 16 february 2024

16 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Ballista Tower for enhanced defense capabilities.
  • Addressed issues with low-performance water shader, improving overall visual quality.
  • Introduced a variety of new quests to complement recent in-game events, providing players with fresh challenges.
  • Enhanced gamepad control mapping, including changes to defaults and the addition of on-screen display for gamepad controls, improving overall gameplay experience.
  • Streamlined shortcut management and resolved display issues on gamepad interfaces for smoother navigation.
  • Implemented throwing functionality into gamepad controls for more intuitive gameplay mechanics.
  • Introduced job assignment power.
  • Added Villager List power.
  • Resolved bug related to villagers dying upon exiting .
  • Resolved bug related to disappearing textures on gathering sites when interacted with.
  • various other minor bug fixes.

