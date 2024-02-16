- Added Ballista Tower for enhanced defense capabilities.
- Addressed issues with low-performance water shader, improving overall visual quality.
- Introduced a variety of new quests to complement recent in-game events, providing players with fresh challenges.
- Enhanced gamepad control mapping, including changes to defaults and the addition of on-screen display for gamepad controls, improving overall gameplay experience.
- Streamlined shortcut management and resolved display issues on gamepad interfaces for smoother navigation.
- Implemented throwing functionality into gamepad controls for more intuitive gameplay mechanics.
- Introduced job assignment power.
- Added Villager List power.
- Resolved bug related to villagers dying upon exiting .
- Resolved bug related to disappearing textures on gathering sites when interacted with.
- various other minor bug fixes.
Genesis of a Small God update for 16 February 2024
Release note 16 february 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
