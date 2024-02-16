Hello Survivors!
A new Hotfix 0.63e.0.10 is available!
Changelog:
- Fixed: Showing "Equip" action in Hover info for item in hands
- Fixed: Not possible to Salt cooked recipes
- Fixed: Displaying state: Raw instead of Empty for empty Water holders
- Fixed: Not displayed Craft hotkey in case of adding liquid to a recipe
- Fixed: Wrong "Zoom" hotkey icon is displayed in Map
- Changed: Drop action in Inventory changed to single press
- Added: Shaded "Empty slot" icons for navigation slots for Map, Compass, Pocket watch and Sextant
- Added: Hide Aim info when the Map is shown
- Fixed: The last recipe to be marked as favorite would be replaced automatically when clicking another blueprint.
- Fixed: Several minor UI tweaks
We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Peter,
G4GTeam
