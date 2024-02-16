 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 16 February 2024

Hotfix 0.63e.0.10

Escape The Pacific update for 16 February 2024

Hotfix 0.63e.0.10

Hello Survivors!

A new Hotfix 0.63e.0.10 is available!

Changelog:

  • Fixed: Showing "Equip" action in Hover info for item in hands
  • Fixed: Not possible to Salt cooked recipes
  • Fixed: Displaying state: Raw instead of Empty for empty Water holders
  • Fixed: Not displayed Craft hotkey in case of adding liquid to a recipe
  • Fixed: Wrong "Zoom" hotkey icon is displayed in Map
  • Changed: Drop action in Inventory changed to single press
  • Added: Shaded "Empty slot" icons for navigation slots for Map, Compass, Pocket watch and Sextant
  • Added: Hide Aim info when the Map is shown
  • Fixed: The last recipe to be marked as favorite would be replaced automatically when clicking another blueprint.
  • Fixed: Several minor UI tweaks

We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Peter,
G4GTeam

