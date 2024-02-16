Say welcome to the First Big Update for Nerd Survivors!

Just a week after our grand release, we're already rolling out the first major update for Nerd Survivors! Our team really appreciated your support and feedback, and we've worked hard to bring a slew of enhancements to make your adventure even more thrilling. With a focus on personalization, gameplay polish, and expanding the game's accessibility, this update is packed with improvements we hope you'll love.

Here's what's new:

Major Improvements:

Character Development : All characters now boast special perks that evolve as you play, providing a more personalized gaming experience and adding depth to their unlock process.

: All characters now boast special perks that evolve as you play, providing a more personalized gaming experience and adding depth to their unlock process. Italian Localization : We've gone global! The game is now fully localized in Italian, inviting even more players to join the fun.

: We've gone global! The game is now fully localized in Italian, inviting even more players to join the fun. Less Grind: We've listened to your concerns and reduced the level required to unlock the Archetype Forms to 45 rather than 60 as it was before.

Gameplay Tweaks:

Reduced the collider size for the Golem bosses in Georama, Georamas, and Georama3, making these encounters more fair and enjoyable.

Enhanced the 'active forms' section in the forge for better visibility and accessibility.

User Experience Enhancements:

Introduced an option to toggle Unity Analytics collection, giving you control over your data.

Revamped the unlock display to clearly indicate which items can be purchased and which are currently out of reach.

Overhauled the Nerd selection screen, now featuring improved stats and clear display of each character's custom effects.

Added weapon icons to the Forge's weapon selection screen for easier identification.

Visual and Technical Polishes:

Fixed the weapon and class level-up buttons to display correctly when previously selected.

Adjusted the scaling of the Magic Gift form when enhanced by the Matemagus Class for consistent performance.

Clarified the descriptions of Form Growth types in the Forge to eliminate any confusion.

Fixed the Forge tutorial display on Steam Deck to ensure it's perfectly centered.

Addressed an issue where the Forge weapons sometimes displayed an incorrect name upon leveling up.

Bullets from the forge now correctly originate from the player's intended position!

Prevented weapon names from overlapping in the levelup UI.

Enhanced the visual appeal of advanced maps with the addition of tree at the borders.

This update is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best possible experience for our players. We're just getting started and have many more exciting updates planned. Your feedback has been invaluable, so please keep it coming. Dive back into Nerd Survivors and discover the new depths of strategy, customization, and fun we've added. Happy gaming!