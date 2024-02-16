20240216Ver

Blood effect optimization
Fixed cliff checkpoint issue
Optimize the castle model
Improve map quality
Town model optimization
Underwater ripple effect
The Red Beret update for 16 February 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
