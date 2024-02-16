 Skip to content

The Red Beret update for 16 February 2024

20240216Ver

Build 13476851

Blood effect optimization
Fixed cliff checkpoint issue
Optimize the castle model
Improve map quality
Town model optimization
Underwater ripple effect

