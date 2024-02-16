Stable upgrade | Rework update

Greetings everyone,

Finally, the STABLE UPDATE has been released. In the game, you will see new improvements, new mechanics for food, base building, and similar things.

All level-related errors have been fixed, and an AUTO SAVE GAME feature has been added as insurance that your game will be successfully saved.

Unfortunately, day and night cycles and the weather itself still cannot be saved, but that does not pose a problem for other things that need to be preserved.

You can read about what came with the new update here:

[ Map ]

Map relocated (placed in the current zone.)

All buildings are relocated (only height.)

Added fog, rain, storm.

Graphics reworked.

New bushes.

Foliage destruction after harvest.

Wheat fixed.

Grass reworked.

Landscape material fixed.

Day and night reworked (30 minutes day | 10 minutes night.)

[ Game ]

Added harvestable stones on the level.

AK new animations, holding, recoil, sound.

AK-U new animations, holding, recoil, sound.

M4A4 added.

M59/66 Papovka new holding, recoil.

CZ 75 reworked.

M9 Beretta reworked.

Spas 12 reworked.

More stamina, better recharge.

Hunting Shotgun new holding, recoil.

M16A3 removed (Temporarily).

M16A3 attachments removed (Temporarily).

Campfire remade, added new fire and sound effects.

Added harvest effect.

Building Plan removed.

Base Building Crafting Bench added.

Fuel and Start crafting Bench removed.

Base Building Health - WOOD: 500 | STONE: 2500 | METAL: 5000.

Destruction sounds added.

Zombies reworked.

Zombie sounds added.

[ MISC ]