Official update for Hold-grip and bug fixes

Hello, our fans.
Our first patch is now available.
After our holiday, we started to work again on this Wednesday.
We only had 3 days to fix and add every feedbacks we got after 1.0 launch.
It was not enough time but we ground ourself to bring it to you, people who enjoy our game, want to enjoy our game but can't, and/or hesitate to buy our game,
I am happy to say, this update includes hold-grip method that many people waited. Especially, Index players, I really want to say sorry for you that you couldn't play our game properly last few days.
But now you can enjoy the game!
Also we have fixed WMR controllers as well (But need test, give us feedback if you have problem)
- many bug fixes and features suggestion from our community.
I kindly want to ask you, if you have updated opinion about our game because of this update, please update your reviews.
It would be really appreciated.
Enjoy your game!
Best regards,
BJ
Added features based on Feedbacks
Hold Grip Method - Added
Multiplay - Filter : Hide Locked room - Added
Multiplay - Filter : Hide fulled room - Added
Multiplay - Filter : Perma-death room - Added
Multiplay - Host player level is shown - Added
Save file - Offline save file alarm and explanation - Added
Content as a gift
One-handed Weapon : Katana - Added (Gift for Japanese fans, Thank you for great support from the Early Access!)
Accessibilities
Windows MR problem fixed (Test and feedback needed from gamers, Don't use steamVR as OpenXR default, Please use WMR app as default! otherwise doesn't work)
Valve Index, Vive Controller - Default hand position changed
Valve Index, Vive Controller - Button image changed
Valve Index, Vive Controller - Due to OpenXR vibration problem, It is temporally off.
Game Balance
Mana shield - Player gets speed up buff after Mana shield is broken by enemies attack.
Mana shield - Mana cost per damage is reduced from 0.5 to 0.1
All dash skills mana cost from 10 to 5 (Based on feedbacks)
Long dash skill move distance is increased from 3.5m to 4.5
Boss : Lanista - HP and Damage is reduced (Based on what I saw on community)
Boss : Necromancer - HP is reduced (Based on what I saw on community)
Challenge mode - Enemies attack damage is slightly increased
Players now can parry all projectiles (Thank you for feedbacks!)
The Everchanging Quest item drops all the time
Bug Fix
Steam Achievement didn't work - Fixed
PlayStationVR2 some of Trophies didn't work - Fixed
Multiplay - Session player number didn't update problem - Fixed
Multiplay - Players could join in one session more tha 4 people - Fixed
Multiplay - Couldn't find friend's session - Fixed
(Lv information doesn't update by host levels up, its fixed information as when host open the server)
Multiplay - Client could do free re-roll during the mp - Fixed
Multiplay - Client auto spent 100 Honor point by looting Legendary Items first time - Fixed
Goblin Shaman - Didn't come down to ground, while Goblin Shaman is floating and player dies at same time - Fixed
Martial arts - Skill level didn't save - Fixed
Meat - Player could eat bone, or infinite meat - Fixed
Player could put more than Lv50 object into Lathe - Fixed
Player could duplicate items with Stash - Fixed
Player could have made empty item with Stash - Fixed
Dominiant eye deals unexpected damage - Fixed
After re-roll foiled Items, still foil was floating on the map - Fixed
Some of mini game showed wrong UI - Fixed
Many typo - Fixed
Some of images problem- Fixed
Other small bugs - Fixed
Leaf sound volume is reduced
bHaptics first vibration didn't work - Fixed (Only PCVR)
Changed files in this update