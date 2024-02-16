Official update for Hold-grip and bug fixes

Hello, our fans.

Our first patch is now available.

After our holiday, we started to work again on this Wednesday.

We only had 3 days to fix and add every feedbacks we got after 1.0 launch.

It was not enough time but we ground ourself to bring it to you, people who enjoy our game, want to enjoy our game but can't, and/or hesitate to buy our game,

I am happy to say, this update includes hold-grip method that many people waited. Especially, Index players, I really want to say sorry for you that you couldn't play our game properly last few days.

But now you can enjoy the game!

Also we have fixed WMR controllers as well (But need test, give us feedback if you have problem)

many bug fixes and features suggestion from our community.

I kindly want to ask you, if you have updated opinion about our game because of this update, please update your reviews.

It would be really appreciated.

Enjoy your game!

Best regards,

BJ

Added features based on Feedbacks

Hold Grip Method - Added

Multiplay - Filter : Hide Locked room - Added

Multiplay - Filter : Hide fulled room - Added

Multiplay - Filter : Perma-death room - Added

Multiplay - Host player level is shown - Added

Save file - Offline save file alarm and explanation - Added

Content as a gift

One-handed Weapon : Katana - Added (Gift for Japanese fans, Thank you for great support from the Early Access!)

Accessibilities

Windows MR problem fixed (Test and feedback needed from gamers, Don't use steamVR as OpenXR default, Please use WMR app as default! otherwise doesn't work)

Valve Index, Vive Controller - Default hand position changed

Valve Index, Vive Controller - Button image changed

Valve Index, Vive Controller - Due to OpenXR vibration problem, It is temporally off.

Game Balance

Mana shield - Player gets speed up buff after Mana shield is broken by enemies attack.

Mana shield - Mana cost per damage is reduced from 0.5 to 0.1

All dash skills mana cost from 10 to 5 (Based on feedbacks)

Long dash skill move distance is increased from 3.5m to 4.5

Boss : Lanista - HP and Damage is reduced (Based on what I saw on community)

Boss : Necromancer - HP is reduced (Based on what I saw on community)

Challenge mode - Enemies attack damage is slightly increased

Players now can parry all projectiles (Thank you for feedbacks!)

The Everchanging Quest item drops all the time

Bug Fix

Steam Achievement didn't work - Fixed

PlayStationVR2 some of Trophies didn't work - Fixed

Multiplay - Session player number didn't update problem - Fixed

Multiplay - Players could join in one session more tha 4 people - Fixed

Multiplay - Couldn't find friend's session - Fixed

(Lv information doesn't update by host levels up, its fixed information as when host open the server)

Multiplay - Client could do free re-roll during the mp - Fixed

Multiplay - Client auto spent 100 Honor point by looting Legendary Items first time - Fixed

Goblin Shaman - Didn't come down to ground, while Goblin Shaman is floating and player dies at same time - Fixed

Martial arts - Skill level didn't save - Fixed

Meat - Player could eat bone, or infinite meat - Fixed

Player could put more than Lv50 object into Lathe - Fixed

Player could duplicate items with Stash - Fixed

Player could have made empty item with Stash - Fixed

Dominiant eye deals unexpected damage - Fixed

After re-roll foiled Items, still foil was floating on the map - Fixed

Some of mini game showed wrong UI - Fixed

Many typo - Fixed

Some of images problem- Fixed

Other small bugs - Fixed

Leaf sound volume is reduced

bHaptics first vibration didn't work - Fixed (Only PCVR)