Airhead update for 19 February 2024

Update Notes for Feb 19

Build 13476653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed an issue where a certain endgame glass wall did not break correctly
  • fixed an issue where you could glitch through a drawbridge in the canyon area
  • fixed an issue where the game would have animation issues upon starting it for the first time on a monitor with more than 60Hz
  • fixed an issue where you would sometimes glitch through a rock above a certain lake
  • fixed a possible softlock in the final boss fight regarding a metal object falling through the floor
  • fixed a possible softlock regarding a certain excavation tool
  • fixed a possible softlock in the cave where you could unintentionally dash over an early game rock upon revisiting the area
  • fixed a possible softlock due to an autosave triggering accidentally when jumping down into a certain lake with the Head

