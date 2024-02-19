Update Notes for Feb 19

- fixed an issue where a certain endgame glass wall did not break correctly
- fixed an issue where you could glitch through a drawbridge in the canyon area
- fixed an issue where the game would have animation issues upon starting it for the first time on a monitor with more than 60Hz
- fixed an issue where you would sometimes glitch through a rock above a certain lake
- fixed a possible softlock in the final boss fight regarding a metal object falling through the floor
- fixed a possible softlock regarding a certain excavation tool
- fixed a possible softlock in the cave where you could unintentionally dash over an early game rock upon revisiting the area
- fixed a possible softlock due to an autosave triggering accidentally when jumping down into a certain lake with the Head
Airhead update for 19 February 2024
