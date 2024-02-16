 Skip to content

Immortal Mantis: Revenge update for 16 February 2024

NERF IN THE SAFE PUZZLE AND MORE CHANGES

Immortal Mantis: Revenge update for 16 February 2024 · Build 13476535

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hospital:

  • Safe Puzzle easier. Before, the player would need to understand the logic behind the progression to extract the 3 numbers. Now they are provided directly, along with their colors. There is a new text indicating how to apply these three numbers to the other paper, to generate the password:

Mantis Hideout:

  • Secret room key position changed.
  • Arrows were strategically positioned in the maze.

Ending 2:

  • Improvement in the tip the game gives you at the end 1.
  • Improvement in the tip that the game gives you [spoiler]when you get the number of stabs in the hospital correct[/spoiler]

