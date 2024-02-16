NERF IN THE SAFE PUZZLE AND MORE CHANGES

Hospital:
- Safe Puzzle easier. Before, the player would need to understand the logic behind the progression to extract the 3 numbers. Now they are provided directly, along with their colors. There is a new text indicating how to apply these three numbers to the other paper, to generate the password:
Mantis Hideout:
- Secret room key position changed.
- Arrows were strategically positioned in the maze.
Ending 2:
- Improvement in the tip the game gives you at the end 1.
- Improvement in the tip that the game gives you [spoiler]when you get the number of stabs in the hospital correct[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update