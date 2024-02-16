No Plan B "Completion" Update (Beta 17)

New Survival Mode

Finished the campaign and wondering what's next for your squad?



Dive into the new survival mode! Earn XP and rewards as you tackle an endless series of missions.



Each round, select from three missions with different objectives and rewards.

Like in campaign chapters, your squad's health, XP, and arsenal persist, but reset if you fail.

How many consecutive missions can you complete, and how high will you ascend on the leaderboard?

Steam Achievements

In this update, a multitude of new Steam achievements has been added, offering an array of challenges for each faction, game mode, and equipment to overcome.

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/stats/1269020/achievements]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37092585/f2e8ffb42bccb703f282af59675084cd6461b864.jpg)

[/url]

Some of these achievements require significant time and dedication.

How many of them do you think you will successfully unlock?

Weapon Attachments Unlock

Weapon attachments are now unlocked by slot rather than individually.



Unlocking a slot will require more XP, but it will grant you the option to choose from all available attachments.

New Voice Lines

Voice lines for the male characters of the SWAT and FBI factions, recorded by Brian Watts, have been integrated.

Voices for the female characters and other factions will be recorded and integrated at a later time.

Game Credits

Game credits have been updated to include members of the Discord who participated in translation and testing.

Full changelog

This update also comes with a lot of improvements and fixes detailed in the following posts:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/4059501135884983265

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/4059501135895386157

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/4059501135899242884

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/6924917129972956492