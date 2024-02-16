Day 2 Patch Notes

General Notes

We've re-worked the balance of positive/neutral/negative effects of choices in the mini-game. There was logical mistakes of choices where some had positive context but negative effects, and vice-versa. We've reduced the frequency of neutral effects and mapped them according to neutral choices.

Fixes

There was an uncommon bug where the visual line can end up off-screen for players and they are unable to interact, thus blocking the workflow. This has been fixed.

We have also fixed the confusing text regarding the disabling of the interview for the week. Some text in the minigame has been fixed in this patch as well.