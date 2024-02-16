 Skip to content

Matchmaker Agency update for 16 February 2024

Day 2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13476146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Notes

Date Mini-game

We've re-worked the balance of positive/neutral/negative effects of choices in the mini-game. There was logical mistakes of choices where some had positive context but negative effects, and vice-versa. We've reduced the frequency of neutral effects and mapped them according to neutral choices.

Fixes

There was an uncommon bug where the visual line can end up off-screen for players and they are unable to interact, thus blocking the workflow. This has been fixed.

We have also fixed the confusing text regarding the disabling of the interview for the week. Some text in the minigame has been fixed in this patch as well.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204261
  • Loading history…
