Mad Miner update for 16 February 2024

V1.2.1.1

16 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Our player EAF156thTFWAS, who is both a Mad Miner player and volunteered support for the Japanese translation, made the translation more stable and edited it with the latest version.
-A discord button has been added to the main menu to access mods.

