Star Conflict update for 16 February 2024

50% off Tai'kin starter pack! Experience bonuses!

Star Conflict update for 16 February 2024

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Pilots, the weekend begins! Time to prepare your fleet for new victories! UMC offers all pilots a 50% discount on the Tai'kin starter pack!

Weekend special offer:

  • 50% discount on Tai'kin starter pack!
  • +50% experience in battle
  • x2 experience transfer rate

The ship has absorbed all the latest achievements of “Ellydium” science laboratories that reached great heights in the development of Alien tech. The ship turned out incredibly fast and manoeuvrable.

The development of the ship and its active modules was carried out by Dr. Matthew Gilmore, the head of the mysterious and carefully protected Scientific Complex No. 2 of the Ellydium Theta station. And Conrad Dimeni personally oversaw the development. Tai'Kin was the first ship that was able to fully use the unimaginable properties of single bosons to change the space-time.
Boost your fleet! Let's win together!

Sincerely,
Star Conflict Team

