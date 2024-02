Share · View all patches · Build 13475615 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 13:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi Hunters! ːsmall_batː

Long time no see! We've just released a small patch for Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition.

Added

Added a mute button to block incoming chat from a specific player

Changed

Minor updates to the German text localisations

This update is partly thanks to the efforts of the awesome Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition community, who you can find on our official Nomad Games discord.

Thanks for the support and good luck in your hunts! ːheartː