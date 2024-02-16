Learned at 1am this morning that some of the voice lines were missing or out of sync. I have not slept since knowing this. They should be fixed now. If not, may we all meet deeper in the Circles and freeze among the dead.
10:16 update for 16 February 2024
So, about those voice lines.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update