10:16 update for 16 February 2024

So, about those voice lines.

Share · View all patches · Build 13475605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Learned at 1am this morning that some of the voice lines were missing or out of sync. I have not slept since knowing this. They should be fixed now. If not, may we all meet deeper in the Circles and freeze among the dead.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2598691
