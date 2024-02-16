Offroad Truck Simulator: Heavy Duty Challenge | Update February

Share · View all patches · Build 13475545 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 13:39:07 UTC by Wendy

The time has come to update Offroad Truck Simulator: Heavy Duty Challenge!



Through the introduction of AMD FSR the framerate will get boosted.

We've also updated the truck behaviour, fixed issues with cargo and flatbed weight, fixed reported issues with obstacle colliders in Sport Mode, updated the settings, did bug fixes and much more.

Full changelog below:

Optimization, crashes, fixes:

Improvements regarding the impact of trucks and foliage on performance.

Introduction of AMD FSR, the tech which will boost framerate.

Settings:

New additional graphic settings are available, so you can set the option right if needed.

Controllers:

Pedals direct input has been improved. We also implemented presets for Thrustmaster TMX and TX, so these will handle way better now.

Physics:

We've updated truck behaviour and fixed issues with cargo and flatbed weight.

Gameplay:

Distance measure for Navigation system got a fix.

Reported issues with obstacle colliders in Sport Mode are gone.

Visuals:

Fixed a visual bug with tire marks.

Terrain Tessalation optimization.

We'll keep you posted on upcoming updates - more improvements, fixes and content are coming real soon!