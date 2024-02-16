Updates, optimizations, and languages

Hello KeepUp Survival Community,

The introductory map has been revamped. Now you can test additional basic functions. Please note that not all functions are available in the introductory map.

Minor visual changes have been made to the power cable.

XP for leveling has been fixed; you now earn points through gameplay to level up. Keep in mind that leveling is currently only visual and serves no specific purpose.

An error in the construction process has been fixed, which caused double costs and placement of the same object.

A sound bug on the Buggy has been fixed. The horn was triggered without apparent reason.

A Store Box has been added to the Buggy. If the Store Box is not displayed, even though you already own a Buggy, you must reset the Buggy and acquire it again. Please only do this if you are familiar with the process, as everyone is responsible for their own actions.