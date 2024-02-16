Updates, optimizations, and languages

Hello KeepUp Survival Community,
The introductory map has been revamped. Now you can test additional basic functions. Please note that not all functions are available in the introductory map.
Minor visual changes have been made to the power cable.
XP for leveling has been fixed; you now earn points through gameplay to level up. Keep in mind that leveling is currently only visual and serves no specific purpose.
An error in the construction process has been fixed, which caused double costs and placement of the same object.
A sound bug on the Buggy has been fixed. The horn was triggered without apparent reason.
A Store Box has been added to the Buggy. If the Store Box is not displayed, even though you already own a Buggy, you must reset the Buggy and acquire it again. Please only do this if you are familiar with the process, as everyone is responsible for their own actions.
It is located here: C:\Users\PC_NAME\AppData\Local\KeepUpSurvival\Saved\SaveGames```
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39690137/920d2d3ec9e5131e728e3d45500f76e6ead4f092.jpg)
**The Farming HUD is now displayed again.** In the last update, the connection to this HUD was accidentally severed.
**The character is now displayed in the Buggy.** This was not the case before and has now been fixed.
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39690137/a30e3570ddeca7a5069ea7054c9c829f1b313c00.jpg)
**An error in the explosion of Explosive Gas Canisters has been fixed.** A bug causing a faulty representation of the explosion has been fixed.
**Optimizations have been made, including minor improvements.** However, there is still an issue caused by the character that significantly reduces your framerate. This does not hinder your gameplay experience.
**The sound bug** of the Fire Bin has been fixed.
**The weapons have been overhauled.**
* The left hand is now firmly attached to the weapons.
* Some unnecessary weapons have been removed from the game.
* All projectiles have been reworked, and accuracy has been improved.
**A variety of weapons have been adjusted and overhauled:**
* Crossbow
* ACWI
* M4
* AK-110
* SCB-750-Sniper
* NFP-16 Pistol
* Judge-45 Pistol
* DE-42 Pistol
* PR-9 Raygun Pistol
**All scopes have been revised and adjusted:**
* SVS8X Scope
* Red Dot Sight
* ACOG Scope
* Reflex Sight Scope
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39690137/e9f533f94838e0b5652c51dcdb29630e86e75bcf.jpg)
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39690137/1f2bdf9db2f4b210094863d26199b0a0ff6d716e.jpg)
**All available languages have been fully translated:**
* German
* Turkish
* Swedish
* Finnish
* Dutch
* Danish
* Polish
* Portuguese – Portugal
* Russian
* Chinese (Simplified)
* Spanish – Spain
* Italian
* French
* English
**Issues after an Update?**
Please note that you should only proceed with the following steps if you are familiar with the process, as each individual is responsible for their own actions.
```Delete this folder once: Config
This is located here: C:\Users\PC_NAME\AppData\Local\KeepUpSurvival\Saved\Config```
This action will remove and regenerate all settings and entries of the game.
Additionally, we recommend clearing the Steam cache and performing a repair on the game.
