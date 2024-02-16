 Skip to content

West Hunt update for 16 February 2024

Update V1.3.2

Update V1.3.2 · Build 13475518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy partner!

A new West Hunt update is available now:

  • The penalty for leaving games is less harsh(when you are already dead).
  • Bug fixing
  • Improved anti-cheat.

