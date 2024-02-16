1.1 Update | Challenge Tower

Cotton Tale has gotten a big update. This update includes an entirely new level as well as numerous quality of life updates.

Enter the Challenge Tower

Behold a new challenge for those looking to really test their mettle. This tower is a straight shot up and harder than ever. Unlike the main game where your progress is automatically saved, you must complete this in one sitting.

New Achievement and Reward

Complete the Challenge Tower to unlock an achievement... plus a secret gift (and bragging rights)!

Improved Physics

Player physics have been improved. Taffie's hitbox has been changed to avoid bouncing off edges. Overall, you can expect much more consistent gameplay.

Bug Fixes

Numerous bugs have been squashed.

Music to My Ears

Thanks to the music by John Leonard French, more music tracks have been added. Check out his amazing work over at https://johnleonardfrench.com.

Thank you all for supporting Cotton Tale! Look forward to more updates in the future.