- The problem with missing materials has been resolved. Branches, poles, etc. now appear in the required quantities
- fixed volume of character voices.
- small typos in the text have been removed
- The operation of the trash can has been optimized. Now it will be very difficult to accidentally throw something away by mistake
Blacksmith. Song of two Kings. update for 16 February 2024
Game Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 2531371
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update