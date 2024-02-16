 Skip to content

Blacksmith. Song of two Kings. update for 16 February 2024

Game Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The problem with missing materials has been resolved. Branches, poles, etc. now appear in the required quantities
  • fixed volume of character voices.
  • small typos in the text have been removed
  • The operation of the trash can has been optimized. Now it will be very difficult to accidentally throw something away by mistake

