New VR physical touch function added

New VR mode with real-time physical collision simulation added
-
The entrance is located in the lower left corner of the UI
-
Supports PMX and VRM format models
-
Pressing the hand trigger button of the joystick can pull the body or clothing
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The entrance is located in the lower left corner of the UI
Supports PMX and VRM format models
Pressing the hand trigger button of the joystick can pull the body or clothing
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update