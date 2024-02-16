 Skip to content

EasyMMD update for 16 February 2024

New VR physical touch function added

Build 13475329

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New VR mode with real-time physical collision simulation added

  • The entrance is located in the lower left corner of the UI

  • Supports PMX and VRM format models

  • Pressing the hand trigger button of the joystick can pull the body or clothing

