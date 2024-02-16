- Optimized the issue of enemy numbers growing too fast and becoming overwhelming in multiplayer mode.
- Lowered the price of weapon crates so that players joining mid-game can access them right from the start.
- Significantly enhanced the performance of the starting rifle.
- Slightly increased the damage of rifle, machine gun, and shotgun weapons.
- Reduced the duration of zombie corpses to optimize performance.
- Slightly decreased the movement speed growth rate of Sprinting Demons.
- Slightly reduced the HP growth rate of Strong Demons.
- Slightly decreased the attack power of regular zombies.
- Fixed bugs in the snow map.
Bunny Guntz update for 16 February 2024
V1.1 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
