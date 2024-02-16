 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bunny Guntz update for 16 February 2024

V1.1 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13475214 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimized the issue of enemy numbers growing too fast and becoming overwhelming in multiplayer mode.
  2. Lowered the price of weapon crates so that players joining mid-game can access them right from the start.
  3. Significantly enhanced the performance of the starting rifle.
  4. Slightly increased the damage of rifle, machine gun, and shotgun weapons.
  5. Reduced the duration of zombie corpses to optimize performance.
  6. Slightly decreased the movement speed growth rate of Sprinting Demons.
  7. Slightly reduced the HP growth rate of Strong Demons.
  8. Slightly decreased the attack power of regular zombies.
  9. Fixed bugs in the snow map.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2796231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link