A Void Shaper update for 16 February 2024

v1.0b [Leaderboard Fix]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0b fixes one bigger issue:
The Leaderboard sorting in the Main Menu was broken today (I still don't know why it happens now...). I refactored that part and I'm using the Steam sorting directly, so no manual sorting happens.

Bumped the version from 1.0a to 1.0b, because it's a more integral part of the code that is (re)used in several parts of the game.

IF you still have issues with the leaderboard, consider deleting the "Leaderboard.tres" file in your %AppData%/A Void Shaper directory!

