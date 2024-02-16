v1.0b [Leaderboard Fix]

v1.0b fixes one bigger issue:

The Leaderboard sorting in the Main Menu was broken today (I still don't know why it happens now...). I refactored that part and I'm using the Steam sorting directly, so no manual sorting happens.

Bumped the version from 1.0a to 1.0b, because it's a more integral part of the code that is (re)used in several parts of the game.

IF you still have issues with the leaderboard, consider deleting the "Leaderboard.tres" file in your %AppData%/A Void Shaper directory!