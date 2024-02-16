Weekend Events: Ships permits and St. Kitts, February 16th-19th

Captains,
Two loot events will run from daily maintenance on February 16th until daily maintenance on February 19th:
St. Kitts Event
- St. Kitts 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher
- Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships
Drop amount for ships permits will be doubled until daily maintenance on February 19th
Changes to the damage model
TTK (Time To Kill) - Sustained focus fire should kill ships faster. HP of planking and structure slightly lowered for 1st rates, 2nd rates and 3rd rates.
Predictable Rigging and Mast damage. Chain shot from ANY caliber now delivers 1HP damage. This will result in easier understanding of mast and rigging shocks. HP of masts and sails adjusted accordingly.
DATA: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ismfxXECgWL3b1T8SuuLsqo4F6ZFhbvXQ3srN5hTOD0/edit#gid=0
War on Grind
The XP required to rank up has been lowered. We want players to get into large scale PvE , PvP, Patrols and Port battles faster.
Together with previous Assists XP increase - levelling up in a group now will also be much faster.
DATA:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ismfxXECgWL3b1T8SuuLsqo4F6ZFhbvXQ3srN5hTOD0/edit#gid=587806980
Invisibility and Non-Aggression Timer Update
A player now has a 30-second invisibility period upon spawn from the combat. During this time, the player can look around and choose their direction of movement.
Movement and Invisibility: The moment the player starts moving, their invisibility is cancelled. Immediately after, a 15-second non-aggression timer is activated. During this period, the player cannot be attacked nor can the player initiate an attack on another player.
Perks
UI improvement for better clarity on level-based perks.
Spotlight image by komradkoshka from the April 2022 screenshot competition.
Changed depots in dirty branch