Weekend Events: Ships permits and St. Kitts, February 16th-19th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains,

Two loot events will run from daily maintenance on February 16th until daily maintenance on February 19th:

St. Kitts Event

St. Kitts 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher

Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships

Drop amount for ships permits will be doubled until daily maintenance on February 19th

Changes to the damage model

TTK (Time To Kill) - Sustained focus fire should kill ships faster. HP of planking and structure slightly lowered for 1st rates, 2nd rates and 3rd rates.

Predictable Rigging and Mast damage. Chain shot from ANY caliber now delivers 1HP damage. This will result in easier understanding of mast and rigging shocks. HP of masts and sails adjusted accordingly.

DATA: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ismfxXECgWL3b1T8SuuLsqo4F6ZFhbvXQ3srN5hTOD0/edit#gid=0

War on Grind

The XP required to rank up has been lowered. We want players to get into large scale PvE , PvP, Patrols and Port battles faster.

Together with previous Assists XP increase - levelling up in a group now will also be much faster.

DATA:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ismfxXECgWL3b1T8SuuLsqo4F6ZFhbvXQ3srN5hTOD0/edit#gid=587806980

A player now has a 30-second invisibility period upon spawn from the combat. During this time, the player can look around and choose their direction of movement.

Movement and Invisibility: The moment the player starts moving, their invisibility is cancelled. Immediately after, a 15-second non-aggression timer is activated. During this period, the player cannot be attacked nor can the player initiate an attack on another player.

Perks

UI improvement for better clarity on level-based perks.

Spotlight image by komradkoshka from the April 2022 screenshot competition.