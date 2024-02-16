 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling update for 16 February 2024

Indonesian language available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13474875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy to announce that "Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling" is now available in Indonesian! 🥳

Thanks to Rifky Zena for the translation!


Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1742931
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1742932
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1742933
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link