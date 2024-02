Share · View all patches · Build 13474873 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 10:52:07 UTC by Wendy

I always wanted to add key mapping to the game, I learned how to do that in the last 2 days and finally got it working.

You can now remap every action in the game in the new options menu.

Also, don't forget to wishlist my next game: AI Stories: Machine Angel

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2801290/AI_Stories_Machine_Angel/