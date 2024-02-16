The leaderboard will now remember it's state even when you close the game, so when you play again it will be right where you left it!
It will remember whether it was Open/Closed, what tab it was on Channels/Community, and what timeframe was selected All-time/This Month/Last Month.
Chat Guess Games update for 16 February 2024
Update 1.12 - Saving leaderboard state
The leaderboard will now remember it's state even when you close the game, so when you play again it will be right where you left it!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update