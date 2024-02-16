 Skip to content

Chat Guess Games update for 16 February 2024

Update 1.12 - Saving leaderboard state

Build 13474799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The leaderboard will now remember it's state even when you close the game, so when you play again it will be right where you left it!
It will remember whether it was Open/Closed, what tab it was on Channels/Community, and what timeframe was selected All-time/This Month/Last Month.

