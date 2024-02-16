 Skip to content

Lightphobe update for 16 February 2024

v0.18.4 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfixes
  • Fixed rotation smoothing not being disabled on clients
  • Fixed spectator controls not working after opening another window
Quality of Life Improvements
  • Made it so you can click outside the text chat to switch in-game

