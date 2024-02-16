v0.18.4 Patch

Bugfixes
- Fixed rotation smoothing not being disabled on clients
- Fixed spectator controls not working after opening another window
Quality of Life Improvements
- Made it so you can click outside the text chat to switch in-game
