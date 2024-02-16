v. 0.6.1 - 1 Year in Early Access

Hello. In this update we have character idle animations, custom super ability mode and a couple of new weapons and items. It also marks exactly 1 year in Steam early access!

Super ability mode

You can now choose how the super ability works in the customize character screen. Similar to the attack mode this allows you to tweak the character more to your preferred playstyle or build type. Let me know how you find this and whether you'd like to see some more options for some of them.

It's been exactly 1 year since Horde Hunters launched in early access. The launch was admittedly a bit rocky with random game crashes and other issues. A lot has changed since then though and if I counted correctly there's been a total of 34 updates during this time. While some have been smaller hotfixes I'm proud of myself for keeping up a steady pace of updates and hope to keep it up for some time still.

Thanks to everyone who have played the game so far. As a reminder, one of the best ways to support the game is to take a moment to fill out a short Steam review, even if it's only a few words.

If you want to celebrate the 1 year anniversary properly go try the new festive weapon in the game!

Full changelog:

General

New character customization: Super ability mode

New character idle animations

New magic weapon: Fireworks - Celebration of gunpowder

New melee weapon: Bowling Ball - Knock back enemies

New item: Phaser - Projectiles go through non-destructible objects

New item: Armor Piercer - Weapons inflict 50% of their damage through enemy shields

Some of the character skins have been retouched. Thief has an additional skin

Shield attack rate dropped from 1.5s to 2s

Warrior's sword size upgrade dropped from 20% to 15% and poison upgrade from 2s to 1s

Zoom level is "Closer" by default to new players

Bugs