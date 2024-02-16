The Control Update

Hi all!

Another update for Eldritchvania is here and this time its less about bugs and more about the controls.

We've been reading all your reviews and we've seen both good and bad reviews mentioning frustrations with the lack of jump control and the slow-ish walking speed.

As such we've decided to address both in a way that doesn't require us to re-design the entire game.

You now have way more jump control in Eldritchvania!

You can now change your jump direction mid air on the way up and down; whereas before you could only change momentum while falling.

We've also increased the amount of control you have. This makes some of the more finicky jumps easier and less frustrating to achieve.

In addition; we've also made it easier to time jump + move inputs to get a full speed jump from a stand still position.

You also now move a bit faster from the start of the game allowing you to get around faster, but also helping with some of those jumps that you had to be super precise with before.

We hope in combination this will fix or at least improve on the control frustrations voiced before and help more people access and enjoy Eldritchvania.

Lastly, we've patched a few minor bugs; but there's more to be done in that area in future updates.

Thanks so much for all the feedback!

We're paying attention and making adjustments where we can to make Eldritchvania as enjoyable experience for as many people as possible, without losing the soul and style of the game now.

More updates on the way!