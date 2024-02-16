- Review of light settings (smooth shadows).
- Settings UI:
- Fixed a bug where toggle button settings were automatically reset to default values.
- Changed the position of the "Back" button.
- When the language setting is English, change the title logo to the English version.
- Fixed models of some anomalies.
False Dream | 偽夢 update for 16 February 2024
Minor Changes (v1.9.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
