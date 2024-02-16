 Skip to content

False Dream | 偽夢 update for 16 February 2024

Minor Changes (v1.9.1)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Review of light settings (smooth shadows).
  • Settings UI:
    　- Fixed a bug where toggle button settings were automatically reset to default values.
    　- Changed the position of the "Back" button.
  • When the language setting is English, change the title logo to the English version.
  • Fixed models of some anomalies.

