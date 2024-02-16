Boti: Byteland Overclocked Patch 1.8 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13474215 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 11:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back, Bytelanders!

Get ready to dive back into the digital realm of Byteland Overclocked as Patch 1.8 arrives with a flourish!

This update brings a host of improvements and fixes designed to enhance your adventure in Byteland. Discover what's new and what has been refined to sparkle:

General fixes

Fixed an issue of the game freezing randomly

Fixed a game crash while the player exits a respawned hovercraft

Cutscenes on the client side won't double the amount of NPCs

The client now properly sees all of the previously destroyed destructibles as destroyed

Adjusted pipe tunnels collisions so they are traversable more smoothly

Multiple collision issues addressed

Multiple render distance issues addressed

Byteland fixes

Factory Drones are now much more responsive

Factory Drones stopped jumping down from heights on their own

The island buy board now shows the proper currency icon

Doors on level 3 now properly release the button

Fixed a puzzle on level 4 that was not unlocking properly

Warning before lightning strikes is more readable

Achievements

Fixed an issue with Achievement 27 Lives not counting properly

Fixed an issue with Achievement not counting all of the skins properly

Fixed an issue with Achievement: "Unyielding Perfection" not counting properly

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue of the game crashing when players join via the "Join Game" Steam feature

Fixed an issue of the game not loading properly when joining the game during the tutorial

Fixed a game crash while facing the Glitcher on level 5 in co-op.

Fixed a rare issue of the game crashing when players join the game while the host is changing levels

Fixed a rare game client crash when choosing "continue" by the host while finishing the level

Multiple minor issues with multiplayer connectivity are fixed

Tutorial

The tutorial now properly moves the player to the house after finishing it

Fixed the issue with incorrect tutorial banners displaying when players rebind controls.

Main menu & Sound

Adjusted Main menu UI Visuals

The Mute Idle Banter option now properly saves its configuration

Multiple missing sounds reimplemented

Language Support

Added missing localization

Click or Treat DLC Improvements

Scarecrows are now more rewarding

Added multiple additional sounds

Ghost fans now properly become corporal

Dive in and rediscover the pulse-pounding excitement that awaits you in Byteland! Let the journey continue!

