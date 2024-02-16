Boti: Byteland Overclocked Patch 1.8 - Patch Notes

Welcome back, Bytelanders!
Get ready to dive back into the digital realm of Byteland Overclocked as Patch 1.8 arrives with a flourish!
This update brings a host of improvements and fixes designed to enhance your adventure in Byteland. Discover what's new and what has been refined to sparkle:
General fixes
- Fixed an issue of the game freezing randomly
- Fixed a game crash while the player exits a respawned hovercraft
- Cutscenes on the client side won't double the amount of NPCs
- The client now properly sees all of the previously destroyed destructibles as destroyed
- Adjusted pipe tunnels collisions so they are traversable more smoothly
- Multiple collision issues addressed
- Multiple render distance issues addressed
Byteland fixes
- Factory Drones are now much more responsive
- Factory Drones stopped jumping down from heights on their own
- The island buy board now shows the proper currency icon
- Doors on level 3 now properly release the button
- Fixed a puzzle on level 4 that was not unlocking properly
- Warning before lightning strikes is more readable
Achievements
- Fixed an issue with Achievement 27 Lives not counting properly
- Fixed an issue with Achievement not counting all of the skins properly
- Fixed an issue with Achievement: "Unyielding Perfection" not counting properly
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue of the game crashing when players join via the "Join Game" Steam feature
- Fixed an issue of the game not loading properly when joining the game during the tutorial
- Fixed a game crash while facing the Glitcher on level 5 in co-op.
- Fixed a rare issue of the game crashing when players join the game while the host is changing levels
- Fixed a rare game client crash when choosing "continue" by the host while finishing the level
- Multiple minor issues with multiplayer connectivity are fixed
Tutorial
- The tutorial now properly moves the player to the house after finishing it
- Fixed the issue with incorrect tutorial banners displaying when players rebind controls.
Main menu & Sound
- Adjusted Main menu UI Visuals
- The Mute Idle Banter option now properly saves its configuration
- Multiple missing sounds reimplemented
Language Support
- Added missing localization
Click or Treat DLC Improvements
- Scarecrows are now more rewarding
- Added multiple additional sounds
- Ghost fans now properly become corporal
Dive in and rediscover the pulse-pounding excitement that awaits you in Byteland! Let the journey continue!
Spread the word and follow our way!
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
And don't forget about our friends at Untold Tales
Changed files in this update