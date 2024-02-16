 Skip to content

Creatures: The Albian Years update for 16 February 2024

Small Update Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13474142 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just set a small update live. This mostly removes some redundant and unneeded files from the install directory.
With this update, you should also see a new option when starting the game: To launch the C1 Emergency Kit. This way, you don't have to navigate to the install directory anymore to start it.

Changed files in this update

Creatures: The Albian Years Content Depot 1818341
