We just set a small update live. This mostly removes some redundant and unneeded files from the install directory.
With this update, you should also see a new option when starting the game: To launch the C1 Emergency Kit. This way, you don't have to navigate to the install directory anymore to start it.
Creatures: The Albian Years update for 16 February 2024
Small Update Patch Notes
