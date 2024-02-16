 Skip to content

Metaball update for 16 February 2024

Patch note Version: [ 1.2.13.0 ]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update content
  1. Gameplay changes:
  • Changed the basic mechanics of Shields: Shields can no longer be activated while in the red gauge.
  • The Academy "Swing Dunk", "Swing Shot", and "Side Swing" stages have been modified for new players to understand them better.
  1. Change based on feedback:
  • Fixed a bug where the Play button was inactive even when not already searching for a match.
  • Fixed a bug where the Multi Grab Perk would not appear on the in-game scoreboard.
  • Fixed a bug where rechargeable Grabs would incorrectly reset their cooldown.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Party Play in the same region.
  • Fixed a bug where adding friends would not work correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where user rankings were not displaying correctly in the Ranking Menu.
  • Fixed a bug where a grayed-out background would remain when the Minimap display setting was turned off.
  • Fixed a bug where the "Tilt(midair) Deadzone" option was not working properly and had duplicate names.
  • Fixed a bug that caused scores to display incorrectly when scores were over 99 and into the 100s.

