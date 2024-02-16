Patch note Version: [ 1.2.13.0 ]

Update content
- Gameplay changes:
- Changed the basic mechanics of Shields: Shields can no longer be activated while in the red gauge.
- The Academy "Swing Dunk", "Swing Shot", and "Side Swing" stages have been modified for new players to understand them better.
- Change based on feedback:
- Fixed a bug where the Play button was inactive even when not already searching for a match.
- Fixed a bug where the Multi Grab Perk would not appear on the in-game scoreboard.
- Fixed a bug where rechargeable Grabs would incorrectly reset their cooldown.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Party Play in the same region.
- Fixed a bug where adding friends would not work correctly.
- Fixed a bug where user rankings were not displaying correctly in the Ranking Menu.
- Fixed a bug where a grayed-out background would remain when the Minimap display setting was turned off.
- Fixed a bug where the "Tilt(midair) Deadzone" option was not working properly and had duplicate names.
- Fixed a bug that caused scores to display incorrectly when scores were over 99 and into the 100s.
