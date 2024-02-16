Korea Dynasty 0.6.13 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13473782 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 08:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Improvements

System

You can attack using a weapon while riding a horse.

*Some melee weapons deal more damage if you attack while riding fast on horseback.

Animals/NPC

The time it takes for animals and NPCs to disappear after death has been increased.

Map

When you press the map shortcut key (M) for the first time, the ‘local map’ where you are is displayed, and when you press it again, the ‘national map’ is displayed.

The ‘region map’ turned on by pressing the map shortcut key (M) automatically shows the map of the next area when the player moves to the next area where the map is drawn.

Historic sites are displayed on the ‘Local Map’.

Natural boundaries/artificial features

Paths have been added to some small and medium-sized castles.

*Unlike large-scale castles, there is no jangseung. Most of them lead to the large castle road.

Balance

The ‘attack speed’, ‘attack power’, and ‘energy consumption’ values of some weapons (spear, sword, mace) have been changed.

The horse’s stamina has increased slightly.

UI/UX

The number of inventory slots has been changed to 36.

Player

The spot attack motion of some weapons has been slightly changed.

Proficiency

Horseback riding abilities have been added.

*As the level of 'Horsebacking' increases, the horse's movement speed slightly increases and the horse's maximum energy slightly increases.

User Convenience

The bundle with all the items recovered has been changed to disappear immediately.

Bug fix