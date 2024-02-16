first update on 2024

killer fov increased from 90 to 100

survivor fov decreased from 110 to 100

killer can now turn off power

added speed boost item for survivors

killer penalty is higher when missing a hit

added fog on ground in farm

farm and garden has some new assets for better graphics

some maps removed (some will come back with new graphics)

server max players will be always 10

lan and max players options removed from host menu

killer animations changed a bit

new menus

some changes on UIs

fixed some bugs