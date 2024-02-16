 Skip to content

Property update for 16 February 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13473653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

first update on 2024

killer fov increased from 90 to 100
survivor fov decreased from 110 to 100
killer can now turn off power
added speed boost item for survivors
killer penalty is higher when missing a hit
added fog on ground in farm
farm and garden has some new assets for better graphics
some maps removed (some will come back with new graphics)
server max players will be always 10
lan and max players options removed from host menu
killer animations changed a bit
new menus
some changes on UIs

fixed some bugs

