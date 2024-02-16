- Added Steam achievements (yup!)
- Mouse wheel now (un)zooms the map
- Removed the need to hit the talk button (auto-talk feature)
- Merged « fill » with « use » so you don’t get confused
- Added a gilded hidden item
- Automatically removed a few more items once they become useless
- Fixed the use of a forest ingredient
- Fixed some inner map displays
- Fixed a few typos and missing FX
Escape from Norwood update for 16 February 2024
Achievements and UX improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
