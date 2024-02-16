 Skip to content

Escape from Norwood update for 16 February 2024

Achievements and UX improvements

Build 13473602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Steam achievements (yup!)
  • Mouse wheel now (un)zooms the map
  • Removed the need to hit the talk button (auto-talk feature)
  • Merged « fill » with « use » so you don’t get confused
  • Added a gilded hidden item
  • Automatically removed a few more items once they become useless
  • Fixed the use of a forest ingredient
  • Fixed some inner map displays
  • Fixed a few typos and missing FX

