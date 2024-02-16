 Skip to content

Gust of Wind update for 16 February 2024

Patch 0.3.3.3 - lighting indicator, bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a lighting indicator that helps with keeping in shadows:

Other changes:

  • progress in the first mission was sometimes blocked by a notification "Enemies know the door is open, loading from save". Fixed a bug that was causing this.
  • fixed double music sometimes on in mission 3
  • for mission 3, changed Behemoth layout a bit, added another guard, adjusted their paths, and made a bunch of bugfixes smoothing out this environment specifically
  • character got stuck when jumping to shallow water
  • sometimes lantern got extinguished just after lighting it
  • character got stuck after canceling lighting lantern

