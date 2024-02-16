Patch 0.3.3.3 - lighting indicator, bugfixes

Added a lighting indicator that helps with keeping in shadows:
Other changes:
- progress in the first mission was sometimes blocked by a notification "Enemies know the door is open, loading from save". Fixed a bug that was causing this.
- fixed double music sometimes on in mission 3
- for mission 3, changed Behemoth layout a bit, added another guard, adjusted their paths, and made a bunch of bugfixes smoothing out this environment specifically
- character got stuck when jumping to shallow water
- sometimes lantern got extinguished just after lighting it
- character got stuck after canceling lighting lantern
Changed files in this update