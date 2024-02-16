 Skip to content

所谓侠客 update for 16 February 2024

Update again today

Share · View all patches · Build 13473506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update

【 Optimization and correction 】

  1. Fixed physical strength exceeding the highest level, back 1 level error.
  2. Fixed the Green Dragon Gang second floor access error.
  3. Optimized some NPC click stuck errors.
  4. Optimized the problem of some advanced martial arts values being too low.
  5. Fixed hitting Abbot burst wrong equipment.
  6. Fixed Some equipment values are not displayed.
    Seven. Revised book "Seven Star Burning Formula" for study
  7. Optimize [Yihong Yuan] catch probability.

