Update again today

This update
【 Optimization and correction 】
- Fixed physical strength exceeding the highest level, back 1 level error.
- Fixed the Green Dragon Gang second floor access error.
- Optimized some NPC click stuck errors.
- Optimized the problem of some advanced martial arts values being too low.
- Fixed hitting Abbot burst wrong equipment.
- Fixed Some equipment values are not displayed.
Seven. Revised book "Seven Star Burning Formula" for study
- Optimize [Yihong Yuan] catch probability.
Changed files in this update