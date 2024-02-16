 Skip to content

Words of Yendor update for 16 February 2024

Hotfix for a crash at Ambush

16 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update corrects the cause of a crash, happening at Ambush after making a daring escape using a Flashbang.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2156831
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2156832
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2156833
  • Loading history…
