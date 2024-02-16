v0.18.3 Patch

Difficulty Balancing
- Decreased soldier respawn time from 45 to 25 seconds
Quality of Life Improvements
- Modified live spectator controls to not use click-and-drag
- Disabled rotation smoothing on live spectator
- Increased size of objective arrow
Changed files in this update