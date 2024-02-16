 Skip to content

Lightphobe update for 16 February 2024

v0.18.3 Patch

Build 13473403

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Difficulty Balancing
  • Decreased soldier respawn time from 45 to 25 seconds
Quality of Life Improvements
  • Modified live spectator controls to not use click-and-drag
  • Disabled rotation smoothing on live spectator
  • Increased size of objective arrow

