Version 0.1

New

Added a region selection menu

(This solves the problem when one of the players could not play with his friends because he was closer to another region and they could not see each other's servers...)

Improved visual effects, now the choice of graphics level has a more significant impact!

Added a new location in the lobby.

Painkillers can now be thrown into the box for further progression through the game

Now the character will move more dynamically when moving

Localization

A new level

This level is considered to be the last of the "simple and peaceful levels," and things will only get more and more complicated in the future.

Here you can find the cure and a small spoiler about what happens next.

Now you can choose the language for the game, just open the settings!

Localization quality: poor

Localized: 1/3 (mostly interface)

The following languages are currently available: English(en) German(de) Polish(pl) Portuguese(pt) Spanish(es) Swedish(sv) Russian(ru) Ukrainian(uk) Italian(it)

Translation languages were chosen depending on the number of game owners.

Changes

Changed menu background & UI

Changed inventory & hotbar UI

Changed light volumetrics

A water bottle now reveals something else...

Due to complaints that the first level burns the eyes, it is now a little darker

Don't forget about "endless updates"