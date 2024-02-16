 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backrooms: The Phobolore update for 16 February 2024

Version 0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13473354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added a region selection menu
    (This solves the problem when one of the players could not play with his friends because he was closer to another region and they could not see each other's servers...)
  • Improved visual effects, now the choice of graphics level has a more significant impact!
  • Added a new location in the lobby.
  • Painkillers can now be thrown into the box for further progression through the game
  • Now the character will move more dynamically when moving
  • Localization

A new level
This level is considered to be the last of the "simple and peaceful levels," and things will only get more and more complicated in the future.

Here you can find the cure and a small spoiler about what happens next.

Localization
Now you can choose the language for the game, just open the settings!
Localization quality: poor
Localized: 1/3 (mostly interface)
The following languages are currently available: English(en) German(de) Polish(pl) Portuguese(pt) Spanish(es) Swedish(sv) Russian(ru) Ukrainian(uk) Italian(it)
Translation languages were chosen depending on the number of game owners.

Changes

  • Changed menu background & UI
  • Changed inventory & hotbar UI
  • Changed light volumetrics
  • A water bottle now reveals something else...
  • Due to complaints that the first level burns the eyes, it is now a little darker

Don't forget about "endless updates"

Changed files in this update

Depot 2561681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link