Patch 2.1.2.0.9

(A quick hotfix to fix a few bugs, including a crash bug that was introduced in the last patch.)
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed a bug where the game could crash in some circumstances on the overworld.
-Fixed a bug where sometimes equipped Defenders' stats wouldn't update correctly.
-Fixed a bug where Frost Drake's card was invisible when mousing over the card.
-Fixed a bug where Bodysnatcher's attack and health wouldn't update correctly while in hand.
-Updated Constellation Beast and Starmap text to be accurate.
-Fixed a typo where Irko's Cosmigorius's "Hulking" ability wasn't in bold.
