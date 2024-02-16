Patch 2.1.2.0.9

(A quick hotfix to fix a few bugs, including a crash bug that was introduced in the last patch.)

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a bug where the game could crash in some circumstances on the overworld.

-Fixed a bug where sometimes equipped Defenders' stats wouldn't update correctly.

-Fixed a bug where Frost Drake's card was invisible when mousing over the card.

-Fixed a bug where Bodysnatcher's attack and health wouldn't update correctly while in hand.

-Updated Constellation Beast and Starmap text to be accurate.

-Fixed a typo where Irko's Cosmigorius's "Hulking" ability wasn't in bold.