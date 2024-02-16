 Skip to content

Call of Zadeus update for 16 February 2024

Patch 2.1.2.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(A quick hotfix to fix a few bugs, including a crash bug that was introduced in the last patch.)

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a bug where the game could crash in some circumstances on the overworld.
-Fixed a bug where sometimes equipped Defenders' stats wouldn't update correctly.
-Fixed a bug where Frost Drake's card was invisible when mousing over the card.
-Fixed a bug where Bodysnatcher's attack and health wouldn't update correctly while in hand.
-Updated Constellation Beast and Starmap text to be accurate.
-Fixed a typo where Irko's Cosmigorius's "Hulking" ability wasn't in bold.

