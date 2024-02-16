Evil Seal - Update 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13473032 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 12:33:18 UTC by Wendy

Dear Evil Seal Players,

I'm thrilled to announce the release of our latest update, Version 1.1.2! This update brings several exciting improvements and fixes to enhance your gaming experience. Here's what you can expect:

🎯 Improved Bullet Feedback: I've refined the feedback when bullets hit monsters, providing a more immersive combat experience.

💥 Spectacular Headshots: Enjoy more visually stunning headshots as you watch zombie heads explode in gory detail!

👾 Enhanced Monster Hitboxes: I've optimized monster hitboxes to make attacks feel more realistic and satisfying.

🔥 Performance Boosts in Hell: Experience smoother gameplay in the fiery depths of Hell with improved performance optimizations.

👹 Refined Monster Reactions: Monsters now react more realistically to your attacks, adding depth to combat encounters.

🔲 Bug Fixes for Language Displays: Fixed an issue in various languages where a white square would appear instead of the gamepad button prompt during puzzles. Additionally, I've improved the display of gamepad buttons during tutorials in different languages.

🌏 Localized Item Collection Messages: Adjusted item collection messages for Japanese, Russian, and Chinese languages for a smoother gameplay experience.

I'm committed to continually improving Evil Seal and delivering the best possible gaming experience for our players. Thank you for your support and feedback!

Happy gaming!