 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Armada update for 16 February 2024

0.18.0.9 - Bugfixes & Perf

Share · View all patches · Build 13472898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgrade to golang v1.22 which has overall performance improvements.
  • Upgrade to ebiten v2.6.6.
  • Fix a bug where log tab shows the wrong date.
  • Android: Fix a bug where prestige tab doesn't automatically switch to your current job when loading your save.

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Idle Armada Windows x86 Depot 1408062
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Idle Armada Windows x64 Depot 1408063
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Idle Armada Linux x86 Depot 1408064
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Idle Armada Linux x64 Depot 1408065
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Idle Armada MacOS x64 Depot 1408066
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link