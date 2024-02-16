- Upgrade to golang v1.22 which has overall performance improvements.
- Upgrade to ebiten v2.6.6.
- Fix a bug where log tab shows the wrong date.
- Android: Fix a bug where prestige tab doesn't automatically switch to your current job when loading your save.
Idle Armada update for 16 February 2024
0.18.0.9 - Bugfixes & Perf
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 32-bit Idle Armada Windows x86 Depot 1408062
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Idle Armada Windows x64 Depot 1408063
- Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Idle Armada Linux x86 Depot 1408064
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Idle Armada Linux x64 Depot 1408065
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Idle Armada MacOS x64 Depot 1408066
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update