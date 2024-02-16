 Skip to content

Beta MAX update for 16 February 2024

Update v0.83

Last edited by Wendy

  • Improved design of settings & level selection UI
  • Added settings for configuring HUD elements
  • Added settings for changing the crosshair, 10 to choose from
  • HUD can now optionally include the level time & level par time
  • Improved level entrance appearance
  • Improved restart effect when restarting by entering the level entrance
  • Various other small tweaks & fixes

