- Improved design of settings & level selection UI
- Added settings for configuring HUD elements
- Added settings for changing the crosshair, 10 to choose from
- HUD can now optionally include the level time & level par time
- Improved level entrance appearance
- Improved restart effect when restarting by entering the level entrance
- Various other small tweaks & fixes
Beta MAX update for 16 February 2024
Update v0.83
Patchnotes via Steam Community
