Sentinel Point Heroes Playtest update for 16 February 2024

.18.5 - Sidekick power hotfix

Build 13472607 · Last edited by Wendy

After upgrading the sidekick powers to allow them to have more effects, there were a few bugs that have been hotfixed along side some other small updates.

  • Fixed a bug where the block sidekick power would duplicate.
  • Fixed a bug where sidekick powers weren't merging properly.
  • fixed check sidekick effects with new two sidekick powers.
  • Changed the visuals and text explaining hero points.
  • Made the text for exceed your limits more descriptive.
  • Fixed an ordering bug where the "add an exceed charge" on the fame scene would show up over fade in.

