.18.5 - Sidekick power hotfix

After upgrading the sidekick powers to allow them to have more effects, there were a few bugs that have been hotfixed along side some other small updates.

Fixed a bug where the block sidekick power would duplicate.

Fixed a bug where sidekick powers weren't merging properly.

fixed check sidekick effects with new two sidekick powers.

Changed the visuals and text explaining hero points.

Made the text for exceed your limits more descriptive.

Fixed an ordering bug where the "add an exceed charge" on the fame scene would show up over fade in.