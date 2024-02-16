.18.5 - Sidekick power hotfix

After upgrading the sidekick powers to allow them to have more effects, there were a few bugs that have been hotfixed along side some other small updates.
- Fixed a bug where the block sidekick power would duplicate.
- Fixed a bug where sidekick powers weren't merging properly.
- fixed check sidekick effects with new two sidekick powers.
- Changed the visuals and text explaining hero points.
- Made the text for exceed your limits more descriptive.
- Fixed an ordering bug where the "add an exceed charge" on the fame scene would show up over fade in.
Changed files in this update