Update notes for Feb 16

Patch Notes:
===
Major Fixes
-
Fixed bug where if you clicked the ghost button multiple times it would crash the game. As well as added a loading notice when loading in ghosts.
-
Fixed loading credits from the pause menu or finish menu that would cause an infinite black screen.
Minor Changes
-
Changed ghost opacity and local ghost color enabling the dog and hat to be more noticeable.
-
Added collectable bones and faster controls to the credits scene. Added the ability to walk on credits.
-
note: Collectable bones on credits have no function yet. This full feature is still being worked on.
===
Thank you everyone that has played the game.
I will continue placing Doggo as a top priority and I hope you all will continue to enjoy Doggo in the future.
I appreciate the support so much and making this game has been a dream come true!
Changed files in this update