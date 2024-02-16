 Skip to content

Doggo update for 16 February 2024

Update notes for Feb 16

Patch Notes:

===

Major Fixes

  • Fixed bug where if you clicked the ghost button multiple times it would crash the game. As well as added a loading notice when loading in ghosts.

  • Fixed loading credits from the pause menu or finish menu that would cause an infinite black screen.

Minor Changes

  • Changed ghost opacity and local ghost color enabling the dog and hat to be more noticeable.

  • Added collectable bones and faster controls to the credits scene. Added the ability to walk on credits.

  • note: Collectable bones on credits have no function yet. This full feature is still being worked on.

===

Thank you everyone that has played the game.
I will continue placing Doggo as a top priority and I hope you all will continue to enjoy Doggo in the future.
I appreciate the support so much and making this game has been a dream come true!

