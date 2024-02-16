Update notes for Feb 16

Patch Notes:

===

Major Fixes

Fixed bug where if you clicked the ghost button multiple times it would crash the game. As well as added a loading notice when loading in ghosts.

Fixed loading credits from the pause menu or finish menu that would cause an infinite black screen.

Minor Changes

Changed ghost opacity and local ghost color enabling the dog and hat to be more noticeable.

Added collectable bones and faster controls to the credits scene. Added the ability to walk on credits.

note: Collectable bones on credits have no function yet. This full feature is still being worked on.

===

Thank you everyone that has played the game.

I will continue placing Doggo as a top priority and I hope you all will continue to enjoy Doggo in the future.

I appreciate the support so much and making this game has been a dream come true!